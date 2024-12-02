Side effects from many regularly prescribed medicines could cause cancer, according to Dr Yalda Safai. Of course, she isn't saying quit your prescription, but it's worth checking if you're regularly taking any of these.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Many of the 600,000 deaths of cancer every year in the US are preventable simply through lifestyle changes. This could involve changes to diet, removing ultra-processed foods, quitting smoking, or moving out of fume-choked cities.

However, another cause of cancer could be the medicines, you're taking. These five, according to this New York-based psychiatrist, could be heightening your risks.

Birth Control Medication

Any drug designed to make women infertile simply by messing with their hormones is always going to have some weird side effects. But, one of the lesser-known ones linked to these incredibly regularly taken medicines is cancer.

It is a bit of a double-edged sword with this one though. Despite the medicine sometimes causing cancer Dr. Safi also says: "The pills do increase the risk of breast cancer, but they also lower the risk of other cancers such as ovarian cancer."

This being said a study in 2018 of 1.8 million women found that those taking birth control were 20% more likely to develop cancer. Maybe it's worth hopping off it and switching methods.

Own Brand Cold Medicine

Amazingly, something as unassuming and regularly consumed as cold medicine could be a cause of cancer. Dr. Safi highlights that a cold medicine sold by CVS, Walmart, Target, and Walgreens contains the cancer chemical Benzene.

Despite the FDA knowing about this, they have yet again caved to corporate pressure and haven't required it to be faszed out until 2025. This cancer-causing chemical is in plenty of products too, and it is linked to blood cancer.

Due to the FDA being controlled by big pharma, you'll have to try to keep yourself healthy. The chemical can also be found in hand sanitizers and shampoos, as well as dry shampoos.

Cancer-Causing Heartburn Medicine

Heartburn is such a nightmare, it can run for weeks at a time, causing terrible discomfort. However, if you're taking the brand name Zantac, ranitidine then you may want to switch medicines. I recommend something like raw chalk, it's more than effective, a fraction of the price, and natural.

N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA was found in the heartburn medicine. Although it was already known to cause cancer of the prostate, liver, stomach, and bladder, it was still allowed to be sold. The levels in the medicine were considered to be acceptable.

However, after sitting on shelves, the levels increased resulting in a recall. Consequently, Dr. Safi recommends people check their cupboards for this cancer-causing medicine.

Supplements

In general, supplements can be a bit shady. A whole new array comes out every few weeks, promising bigger muscles, better performance, and not to make all your hair fall out. However, what's actually in a lot of them is often under-researched with few regulations.

Dr. Safi gives some sage advice. "I always tell my patients not to take supplements unless they absolutely have to because you just don't know what's in it." In fact, a study done by Clean Label Project examined what was in 134 protein powders looking for 130 different toxins, and the results were shocking. Lead, mercury, Arsenic, and Cadmium were found in many of them.

The only heavy metals involved in your gym routine should be on the end of barbells, not in your supplements.

HRT Medicine Causing Cancer

HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy is given to many women to help with effects of the menopause. It makes the whole transition easier and takes away some of the worst effects.

Again, though, akin to the hormone-altering birth control medicines, this one has negatives and positives when it comes to cancer. In some cases, it can reduce the risk of certain cancers, but on the other hand, increases others.

As with all of these, it is best to talk to your doctor before quitting any of these or switching. Some people are more susceptible to certain cancers than others. It's all a case of weighing up chances.