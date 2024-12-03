Doctor Reveals 5 Common Drugs You Should Never Take With Food

When taking a medication is it imperative that you read the instructions. Some medications or drugs say that the pill should be taken with food, while others argue against it. There are always reasons behind these instructions and when they are ignored, the consequences could be fatal. Now, a doctor reveals 5 common drugs that you should never take with food.

Dr. Zain Hasan is an anesthesiologist in Los Angeles. He decided to share the importance of listening to medication directions by sharing 5 common drugs you should never take with food. While the act of eating the food in combination with the medication typically does not harm you immediately, the effects can be fatal.

Hasan explains that it is because many medications "are made less effective if taken right before or after a meal." It doesn't always have to be food either, drinks other than water can have the same negative impacts. Daily Mail shares that "Even a cup or coffee or a glass of orange juice in the morning could keep the body from properly absorbing the drugs." Without proper absorption dangerous conditions such as high blood pressure, heart failure, and thyroid issues remain untreated.

Now that you understand the importance of following medication directions, here are the five drugs you should never take with food — see if any of your medications make the list.

1. Synthroid (Levothyroxine)

This drug is often used to treat hypothyroidism. In patients with hypothyroidism, their thyroids do not produce enough of the thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4). This medication replaces that hormone for them, which is good because left untreated hypothyroidism can cause a myriad of problems.

This medication is very common, with experts estimating that "100 million prescriptions are written for Synthroid every year." You should always take this drug on an empty stomach so your body can properly absorb it. Hasan explains that "consuming foods with calcium and iron —such as dairy and red meat — decreases the gut's ability to absorb the medication." So if you were taking this with a glass of milk, think again.

2. Bisphosphonates

Next on the list of drugs you should never take with food we have bisphosphonates. Bisphosphonates are a group of drugs that help increase bone strength and density. They are typically prescribed to those suffering from osterporosis. Similarly to Synthroid, eating while taking this drug can affect how well your body absorbs the drug. Experts recommend taking these on an empty stomach with a full glass of water, then waiting at least 30 minutes before eating anything.

3. Viagra

This drug is gaining popularity, with more and more men taking it every year. The point of this medication is to help "relax muscles and arteries in the penis, increasing blood flow, which helps sustain an erection." However, if you are eating with this drug it may not give you your desired affect.

Just like with the other drugs on this list, food inhibits the body's ability to effectively absorb this drug. In particular, Daily Mail shares that fatty foods "can block the absorption of Viagra's active ingredient, sildenafil citrate, and delay erections by about an hour."

If you want this drug to work for you, you should take it either on an empty stomach or two hours after a meal. Additionally, it should be taken one hour before sex.

4. Captopril (Capoten)

This medication is often used to treat high-blood pressure. Daily Mail shares that it does this by "stopping the production of angiotensin II, a substance that narrows blood vessels." By now, you may have correctly assumed that eating with this medication lessens its effectiveness. Dr. Hasan explains that you should wait two hours after a meal before eating this. Alternatively you could eat it in the morning on an empty stomach.

Untreated high blood pressure can lead to difficultly transporting blood to the heart, which increases the risk of heart attack. So you definitely want this medication to work. Remember this as one of the drugs you should never take with food.

5. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

The final medication on our list of drugs you should never take with food are PPIs. Proton pump inhibitors held with conditions such as acid reflux, heartburn, and stomach ulcers by helping to decrease stomach acid production. This medication can be prescribed but is also available over the counter, so anyone can access it. Stomach acid is activated during eating, so if you take the drug while it eating you are literally negating its entire purpose.

Similarly to the other medications on this list, if you negate its purpose the consquences could be dire. While stomach acid may not seem scary, uncontrolled amounts can lead to inflammation, scarring, and pain.

Remember, be sure to always check with your doctor before starting, stopping, or changing the way you take any of your medications.