Doctor Gets Suspended After Stripping Off All His Clothes At Medical Office

Sometimes you just gotta get naked. This being said, there is usually a time and a place for it, and it's best to check if everyone in attendance is cool with it. This doctor clearly didn't read the room and has been suspended for stripping down to nothing in his medical office.

Dr. David Diffine is a self-proclaimed naturist, proud of his bare naked skin. He believes that nobody should be shamed for their nakedness and should embrace clotheless freedom. That is all well and good, but it's likely not everyone is going to agree.

In videos recently released by a tipster, Dr. David Diffine can be seen parading around his medical office after stripping down to nothing but a cap. He then proceeds to stretch and, according to the report, perform a sex act in front of three female staff.

The video of the stripping doctor is what has resulted in him being suspended. The Arkansas Medical Foundation has released a statement on the situation. "The pervasive behavior leads to concerns about a sexual compulsive disorder or paraphilia which may, in fact, cross boundaries with his delivery of medical care. Simply, the interaction with his office staff suggests an entanglement in his medical practice." They're taking the situation seriously, and taking the appropriate action.

The Suspended Stripping Doctor Is More Than Just Nude

The whistleblower claims that Dr. David Diffine is more than just your average nudist. He has been abusing his power, and using it to illicit sex from employees. In a report, they claim that he used his "position of power, sexual grooming, salary increases to groom employees and patients into repulsive sexual acts."

This is much more predatory than simply loving the skin you're in. This is a drastic abuse of power that, if true, should lead to the doctor being suspended, naked or not. Employees need to feel safe in their workplace, and power should never be abused like that.

When questioned on the videos the suspended stripping doctor told investigators "I don't know anything about that at all. I would have to see those things to have any idea what you're talking about." Apparently, the videos were taken without him knowing.