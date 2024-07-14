Doctor at Trump Rally Details His Frantic Attempt To Save Life Of Shooting Victim

The shooting at Donald Trump's election campaign trail ensues tons of chaos. Audience members scurries to get down and avoid any sniper shots. The Secret Service scrambles to ensure the safety of the former president. However, a couple of people were not so lucky amongst the crowd. One person was brutally wounded by one of the sniper shots. One doctor tries their best to save the life of the victim.

The doctor rushes to the aid of a man shot amongst the chaos of a sniper firing at Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. He informs a CBS News reporter on the play by play of the events transpiring at the rally.

Doctor Attempts to Save a Man's Life Amidst The Chaos of Trump Rally Shooting

The doctor in the interview dons a bright red 'Make America Great Again' hat with sweat droplets resting on his cheek from the heat. Additionally, blood and sweat stains his white USA shirt in American flag colored lettering.

First, the physician doesn't even register that gunshots fire at all. He reckons it's something else deep in the background. However, once someone starts screaming in terror, he realizes quickly what's happening. "I heard the shots, I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was screaming 'he's been shot, he's been shot,'" the doctor recalls.

Then, he makes his spring to action. He eyes a man 'jammed' between rally bleachers. Moreover, he details that the sniper clearly connects with a headshot. The man bleeds badly with visible 'brain matter' surrounding him. Fellow rally audience members aid the doctor in moving the man to a safe, flat surface. Shortly after, the physician performs CPR until an ambulance comes to take him to the hospital.

It is not yet known if the man helped by the doctor is also the one who reportedly dies at the rally, besides the sniper.