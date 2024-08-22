DNC Viewers Disappointed When Maren Morris Takes The Stage Instead Of Stevie Wonder

With an event as complex and lengthy as the four-day Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago, there are bound to be a few minor slip-ups and inadvertent goofs. That said, people were kinda let down when Maren Morris appeared on stage Wednesday night when they were anticipating Stevie Wonder. Oops!

Not that they didn't want to give love to Morris. They were just psyched for the incomparable Stevie.

What went wrong? Let's look into it!

Senator Cory Booker Of New Jersey Was Emceeing

There Seemed To Be A Mix-Up With The Intros

Per Whiskey Riff, Senator Booker was on stage introducing Maren Morris. Yet the intro he read for her seemed a bit out of whack.

According to the outlet, "The Senator from New Jersey is serving as emcee for the DNC, and gave an enthusiastic introduction for her performance - but it didn't sound like it was actually meant for Maren. At one point Booker joked that the crowd may have the 'wrongful impression' that he was about to 'sing with this man.' (Maren is, of course, a woman)."

Ouch!

Booker Innocently Rhapsodized About The Performer He Was About To Bring Out On Stage

Something Was Clearly Amiss, Though

This is what Booker said before Maren Morris stepped on stage: "Tonight we are blessed by one of those great American artists that helps us to cleanse our spirits, to raise our hearts, and to bring in that joy. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you one of the true greats in America. Someone to bring the joy to this incredible arena. Maren Morris."

Something didn't quite add up. Booker looked a bit rattled when Maren Morris's name came on the teleprompter.

Those Watching Caught On To What Appeared To Be An Error

The spirited intro delivered by Booker was probably intended for another artist - Stevie Wonder. One person commented on X, "I really thought Stevie Wonder was about to take the stage given Booker's MTV-VJ-level of hyperbolic enthusiasm in his intro." Plenty of others most likely thought the same thing.

Another weighed in with this observation: "I'm not familiar with this Maren Morris singer, but man... her vibe does not match up with that intense intro from Corey Booker."

Things Turned Out Alright

Maren Morris sang "Better Than We Found It." Stevie Wonder did give a powerhouse performance of his own. And all was right with the world!