DJ Shot While Performing At House Party

Sometimes I'll go to a party and hate the music. The selector is just not playing what anyone wants to hear. But, I usually have the self restraint not to pull out a gun and take a shot or two at the DJ. For this DJ, playing in the notoriously dangerous city of Cali, Colombia, his crowd wasn't so understanding.

Videos by Wide Open Country

I lived in Colombia for a decent enough period, and I can vouch for the country being pretty scary. It is beautiful, with an unbelievably rich culture, and incredible people, but the crime there is not so great. There is a significant amount of gun crime, and gangs have a marked influence on the streets. It's a country where things can go wrong fast.

While playing at a private after-party for Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Arcángel at the Plaza de Toros, Salinas was shot in his DJ booth. The event was in Cali, Colombia, which is a city known for its excellent salsa dancing and high gun crime.

In the video taken during the event, Salinas can be seen mixing in the booth before gunshots ring out through the party. The DJ drops, visibly grabbing at the shot to his chest. Salinas, known as DJ Exitoc, falls to the floor.

Gunmen Escape After They Shot The DJ

Footage shows the gunmen escaping through the hotel lobby after they had shot the Cali DJ. Police later caught up with them and arrested two men in a car containing firearms.

When asked for a statement on the situation, Cali Police commander Carlos Oviedo said "He (La Maravilla) was found with two Glock-type pistols in the vehicle he was using and had a criminal record." The gunman was referred to by his street name and was taken into custody with another man.

Salinas was lucky enough not to die on the scene and was transferred to a specialist in Bogota. However, despite the DJ not dying from the shot, one other member of the crowd wasn't so lucky. Andrés Cuertas, 23 was shot and killed in the crossfire, and another female DJ was shot in the leg. She is in stable condition.