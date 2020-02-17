Dixie Chicks Tease 'Gaslighter' Title Track in Instagram Post

Over the weekend (Sun., Feb. 16), The Dixie Chicks' lead singer Natalie Maines posted a behind the scenes clip on Instagram which featured a snippet from the group's anticipated new album's title track, "Gaslighter."

A music video teaser since removed by Maines (yet thankfully shared by quite a few fans) shows a contortionist move to the beat of what's got to be "Gaslighter" based on its lyrics. Whatever it's called, it's long-awaited proof of new music.

Past social media posts backed up rumors about the country music trio of Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire's recent studio time with producer Jack Antonoff.

On a recent appearance on the Spiritualgasm podcast, Maines told hosts Arielle Kebbel and Sterling Jones that the new Dixie Chicks album was inspired by her divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar.

"When I was getting a divorce I had a lot to say," Maines said on the podcast. "Songwriting is really hard for me and I think for many years I didn't want to analyze my life or my relationship. I was just in it and dedicated and devoted...When my relationship fell apart I had a lot to say."

Most recently, the Dixie Chicks recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on "Soon You'll Get Better," a track from Swift's seventh album Lover. The collaboration resulted in the Dixie Chicks' return to Billboard Hot 100 Chart -- their first appearance on the chart in 12 years.

Read More: Remember When Merle Haggard Defended The Dixie Chicks?

The new record will be the Texas trio's first new album since their 2006 release Taking the Long Way, which won five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (for "Not Ready to Make Nice").