Dive Bar Wants To Help Its Lonely Regulars Find Love

The Barn Bar in Illinois is doing something wholesome for its long-time patrons. On the dive bar's official TikTok page, there is a multitude of posts highlighting a specific person's age, occupation, red flags, and green flags. All in the name of love!

Take Dave, for example. Ol' Dave is a Team Coordinator who owns his own home, loves animals, and his kids are grown! That last part means you can engage in... activities uninterrupted! Such as watching movies and bird-watching, of course! What a tame list of "red flags," though.

"Loves too hard"? Come on. Unless that's a softer way to say he's a little clingy, it's such a low bar if we're out here judging people for caring too much. "Doesn't drink a whole lot" is hilarious considering where he's at. Maybe he goes to bars for the company, though. Finally, we got "avoids conflict." Which seems antithetical to his "Team Coordinator" job. Isn't part of that job description knowing how to deal with conflict?

Then again, I'm right there with you, brother. Despite my mildly antagonistic writing persona, I'm also conflict-averse!

Local Dive Bar Rewards Its Long-Time Customers By Helping Them Find Love

Ah, we got time for one more!

Here, we've got Kelsey! Of course her occupation is "life of the party." How else would you know how quirky and spontaneous she is? I see she's a teacher/bartender combo, which is sad! The fact that she likely needs both and it isn't an either-or situation should alarm people. But enough about that!

The green flags are nice and clean! The red flags, however... She likes the bad boys. Nothing inherently wrong with that, though it certainly invites long-term doubts. "Average bartender" seems like a setup for her employer to demand more from her. "Not shy" isn't a red flag! Unless you're an introvert. In that case, major red flag. But otherwise, being open and talkative isn't horrible.

Though you would think she'd call herself a phenomenal bartender if she's more extroverted. Especially paired with being a teacher, you'd think Kelsey would be full of nothing but enticing bartender stories to keep customers coming back! Now, if she's bad at the "preparing drinks" part, that's more dire a situation.

Everyone loves it. Hopefully, some of these singles find some meaningful connections soon!