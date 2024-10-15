Disturbing Video Shows Final Violent Moments Between Knife Wielding Woman And Cop

Disturbing bodycam footage was released on Monday showing the lethal conflict between knife-wielding woman Sydney Wilson, 33, and veteran Officer Peter Liu.

On September 16th, officers were called to carry out a welfare check on Wilson in her apartment in Reston. The bodycam footage shows repeated slashing with a knife and numerous gunshots. Wilson collapses to her death on camera.

The officer suffered slashes to the head although made a full recovery after the incident. Police Chief Kevin Davis said that Liu did everything he could to de-escalate the situation. Lui had little choice when stuck in a dead-end hallway with an approaching aggressor.

Knife Wielding Woman Attacks Police Officer

The released bodycam footage shows Officer Lui knocking on Wilson's door. She answers, and he informs her that he's there to perform a welfare check. Mental health professionals were concerned Wilson was in an agitated state and ordered the welfare check.

Wilson closed the door. After almost three minutes of the officer knocking on the door, Wilson suddenly opens the door, says, "how are you?" and immediately slashes the officer with a kitchen knife.

"Oh, Jesus Christ!" the officer exclaimed as he immediately backed up and drew his weapon. He ordered her repeatedly to "back up." Wilson maintained her elevated grip on the knife as she repeated "oh yeah," again and again whilst getting closer to the officer.

Only when she got close enough and struck out at the officer again did he open fire. He had retreated into a dead-end hallway and had no option but to get past her lest her strikes to his head make lethal contact.

Discharging his weapon further, Wilson collapses to the floor. Lui also lowers to the ground and calls for help.

The team immediately began to perform CPR on Wilson, but she would be pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the press conference, Police Chief Kevin Davis begins with, "any loss of life is something that we all mourn." He continues to express his support for Sydney Wilson's friends and family. He maintains his stance that Officer Lui did everything he could have done to prevent that outcome.