Disturbing Shrine Found In Home Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter

On September 4th, Colt Gray allegedly opened fire in an Apalachee High School in Georgia. Four died and nine were injured. Since the shooting, more evidence of the motivations and ambitions of the alleged school shooter has come to light. Including a chilling shrine erected in his room glorifying previous school shooters.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) provided testimonies about the time leading up to the horrific event. During a raid of Colt's home, they found the shrine and a notebook.

Behind Colt's computer desk were 15 photographs of school shooters and newspaper clippings of previous school shooting tragedies. The idolization of school shooters and his personal fascination with mass shootings corroborates with the notebook they also found, which seems to detail his idea of a school shooting.

GBI Found Shrine And Notebook Glorifying School Shooting

Colt Gray had not only made a shrine to previous school shooters, but seemed to be inspired by them. GBI agents found a notebook that detailed how he would perform a school shooting.

The notebook detailed the "steps" he would take to pull off a mass shooting. There were instructional steps, such as wearing gloves and putting on a hat. There were also illustrations and a planned shooting route. A path from one classroom to another was written with expected casualties and injuries.

He expressed "surprised if I make it this far," in parentheses next to the "classroom 2" step of the shooting plan. In his illustrated simulation, Gray expected to at least perform numerous casualties in the first classroom and hoped to make it to a second.

The shrine and the notebook look like overwhelming evidence, at least to his capacity to perform a school shooting.

Alongside the shrine and notebook, he would often joke about the travesties and had a growing obsession with guns. Upon asking his father, Colin Gray, to buy him a shooter's mask, he was questioned by his mother, Marcee Gray. He responded, "to complete my school shooter outfit, just kidding."

The Apalachee school shooting is a tragic event that's left many families broken. It appears that Colt Gray not only had a deep personal obsession with guns and school shootings, but had already fantasized and meticulously planned how he would perform one.