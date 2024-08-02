Disney Star Claims He Saw Jesus While High On Drugs

Oftentimes, people find God in the most unlikely places. Sometimes, they have to hit some form of rock bottom to find peace and clarity in their spirit. Moreover, they'll find a closer relationship to God or a deeper, richer connection to the spiritual elements of this world. For this Disney star, it took a pretty gnarly high to set him on the straight and narrow.

Recently, Disney star Joshua Bassett sits down on the Zach Sang Show. There, the Stuck in the Middle actor details his active efforts to embrace Christianity. Moreover, he remembers a time in his life where he heavily struggled with addiction and how he would frequently experiment with different drugs. One time in particular finds Bassett giving Ayahuasca a try. Then, he claims to see God and not in the cliche way everyone describes.

Disney's Joshua Bassett Explains Surreal Experience On Ayahuasca That Brought Him to Jesus

When he takes ayahuasca for a second time, he finds himself completely barren to the elements. He claims to see the true, ugly nature in himself and others around him at the time. "I wake up - immediately I felt naked, and by naked, I meant spiritually naked, where there was no filter, no veil," the Disney actor explains.

Then, Joshua recalls a biblical kind of vision where he spirals down to the depths of hell. Countless demons endlessly mock him and Bassett feels completely helpless. Additionally, he finds Jesus in the sky, observing him from afar. Disney's Bassett finds both comfort and fear knowing he's out there. "It was the most insane experience of my life, and I was immediately filled with like a relief, but like a terror there's more to the spiritual world that I'm aware," he says.

This tells me a couple things. For one, working for Mickey Mouse and the Disney enterprise as a young actor must be absolutely miserable. It causes so many kids and young adults to absolutely spiral immediately after. Evidently, he also was taking some really effective drugs to be able to hallucinate something so seemingly real and tangible. However, Bassett swears the experience was as real as anything he experiences on a day to day basis. "As real as I know that I am here right now, I know that this was a real experience," he emphasizes.