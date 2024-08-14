Disney Star Arrested For Battery After Fight With Boyfriend

Former Disney stars love to get into trouble. We get it. It's not easy growing up being a child star. Plus, there's the added scrutiny associated with being a Disney star. You have to stay on your best behavior when you're associated with Mickey Mouse. Otherwise, you end up in a story, well, like this one. Somewhere along these lines, Skai Jackson joins the ranks.

Skai Jackson is best known for her time on Disney Channel hit shows like Jessie and Bunk'd. She plays Zuri Ross, the youngest of her family. Nowadays, you can find her talking about those days on her YouTube channel, among other things. Now, she's in hot water over a spat with her boyfriend.

Recently, TMZ reported that police arrested former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson. She gets into it with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk where she allegedly pushes her man a couple of times. As a result, deputies come to the scene and send Jackson away in cuffs.

Police Charge Disney's Skai Jackson With Spousal Battery

Skai and her boyfriend both vehemently deny that anything got truly physical between the two of them. Moreover, she emphasizes that they're happily engaged and expect a baby together. However, deputies have the video footage. It shows that the former Disney actress at least pushed him around. Not in the flirty, funny kind of way either. Consequently, they arrest Jackson for misdemeanor domestic battery. Then, authorities released her a few hours later.

Now, the district attorney in Los Angeles will determine if the charges are worth pursuing. Conversely, they'll also see if it's something to drop and move on. Skai, her representatives, and her boyfriend have yet to release any word to the public regarding the dramatic incident. Additionally, the Disney star's boyfriend seems pretty MIA from social media altogether.

Rather, Jackson prefers to refrain from posting her man and sharing him with the rest of the world. Time will tell if the drama amounts to anything.