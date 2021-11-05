If you're a huge fan of Walt Disney World, all things Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and love Disney princesses, you absolutely need one of these adorable Disney snow globes. It's time to branch out from Christmas snow globes and check out some of these water globes with Disney characters from Disneyland.

Maybe you visited the Disney store and didn't see the options you wanted, or maybe you're looking for something to put under the Christmas tree for the Disney lover in your life. Either way, these snowglobes with Disney figurines make for an awesome gift or collectible! Some of them even have a music box and play music when wound up. If you don't see some of the characters you love, don't worry: you can find plenty of them on Amazon, whether you're looking for Disney villains, Star Wars, Disney Frozen characters, the Lion King, or Cinderella, you can find any of them online.

Best Disney Snow Globes For Fans of Walt Disney World

It wouldn't be Disney without Mickey Mouse, which is why this globe with all the different Mickeys is perfect for any lover of Mickey & Minnie! This Mickey Mouse snow globe is a limited edition and has a line of surrounding Mickeys on the outside that spin around when wound up.

If you love the new Disney Beauty and the Beast movie (hello, don't we all love Emma Watson?), you'll love this musical snow globe. It plays the movie theme song, which makes it an absolutely perfect collectible for any fan.

Toy Story is an old favorite of everyone's, and this snowglobe has all of your favorite characters from the movie, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and even Slinky. It even plays "You've Got A Friend In Me," which is pretty much all we could ever ask for in a Toy Story globe.

?If you love Jack Skellington, you'll adore this Nightmare Before Christmas snowglobe. Mini bats flutter around when you shake it for all the perfect spooky feels.

Maybe Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore are your favorites, and if that's the case, you'll love this musical snow globe with Pooh looking for some honey.

Other Disney snowglobes and figurines, including Bambi, Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, and more, they're super easy to find online! Why settle for just a plain snowman snowglobe when you can have one with Ariel that sings "Part Of Your World" when you turn it?

