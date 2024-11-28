Disgruntled Farm Worker Savagely Attacked 17-Year-Old And Fed Her To The Pigs While She Was Still Alive

The harrowing fate of a Russian 17-year-old girl has been revealed. Forensic evidence suggests a man beat her, raped her, then left her unconscious body to be eaten by the pigs on the farm she was working at.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Over the course of numerous reports, local news outlet RGS24 pieced together the gut-wrenching story. On November 23, the body of Milena Shevelyova was found by her boyfriend mauled and mutilated by pigs.

He had run out vomiting and shouting for help from the neighbors. The ambulances that arrived confirmed her death. Pigs had inflicted multiple wounds to her head and body. Initially, it was believed that her death was an accident. Modern methods uncovered a much darker story, however.

Igor Zaika, 41, has confessed to the murder of the young woman. Zaika had a problem with his manager, who was Shevelyova's father. He went to slaughter the manager's cattle as some sort of "revenge." He carried a knife and a birch log. Zaika also admits to being drunk when he went to carry out the act.

When he arrived to the home, however, he found Shevelyova feeding the pigs. She got in his way, so he brutally attacked her and raped her before leaving her unconscious body to the pigs.

Man Arrested For Leaving An Unconscious Teen To Get Eaten By Pigs

He admits to striking the victim with punches and with his stick, although doesn't mention anything about the sexual assault.

Investigators have reportedly found forensic evidence of the disgusting deed.

He explained how he grabbed her phone and destroyed it when he got home. Sheveloyova's silence is what drove her parents to contact her boyfriend, leading to his discovery of her.

Zaika is charged with murder and for the sexual attack on the minor.

NGS24 went around the village to ask people about the incident.

A relative of Shevelyova, Vera, sobbed, "She was kind, so kind. She always helped her parents with everything. In general, the girl was responsive. It's hard to imagine how we lost her! The girl was 17 years old, such a doll."

Her family and the nation is distraught over the gruesome death of young Milena Shevelyova.