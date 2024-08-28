Disgraced Hollywood Icon Says He Can't Afford Gas, Must Sell His Truck

Disgraced Hollywood icon Armie Hammer has fallen on hard times. He can't even afford gas so he's selling his beloved truck.

The actor moved back to his old stomping grounds in Los Angeles. But he can't afford the high gas prices in California. As such, the Hollywood icon to his truck to Carmax.

"I've been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I've had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely," he said about his pickup truck.

Hammer insisted that he wasn't plugging Carmax a part of a commercial. "This is not an ad for Carmax," he clarified. "This is because I am selling my truck."

The Hollywood icon lamented the price of gas. He said that he just can't afford how much it costs. "Since being back in LA, I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it, and I can't afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore," he said.

Hollywood Icon Fell From Grace

Hammer ended up getting canceled in 2021. Allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, and also cannibalistic fantasies sent his career plummeting over a cliff. Now, the actor hasn't been able to find work in his former profession. The Hollywood icon is mucking it up like an average person.

For Hammer, the truck has sentimental value. He said he's "taken it camping and across country multiple times and on long road trips." He even brought home his kids in the truck from the hospital.

"But ya know what? That's okay," he said. "That's okay. I got a new car. It's tiny. It's a hybrid. I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks a gas in it a month and this is it."

He added, "So I have to clean all of this stuff out you know all kinds of s-t. But that's okay."

With that, Hammer said he's also starting a new lease on life.

"I will be starting my birthday in a new car in a new apartment in a new life in Los Angeles," he said in the video. His kids may not be happy with the sale, but Hammer is also already looking forward to spending less on gas."Parking is gonna be easier, and gas is gonna be cheaper."