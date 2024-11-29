Discovery Channel Star Chad Ollinger Arrested After On Foot Pursuit

Chad Ollinger, star of Discovery Channel's Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, was arrested after a pursuit by the police.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Both Ollinger and law enforcement sources tell TMZ of the incident.

According to police insiders, Ollinger recklessly ran a stop light while riding on his black Harley Davidson. Unluckily for him, an unmarked police car was there to witness his transgression. This happened on Monday, around 9 pm.

Apparently, officers tried to get the star to pull over, but he refused to stop, leading to the short pursuit. Eventually, Chad did hop off his motorcycle, but decided to make a break for it on foot. Eventually, officers caught up with Ollinger, and he was swiftly arrested.

Chad Ollinger spoke of the incident to the outlet, saying, "All I know is this one thing. It was a hell of a ride until I got off of that Harley crossbone."

Chad Ollinger Arrested After Trying To Escape Police

Ollinger was booked into the county jail, where he faced two charges. Both charges are for trying to escape the police. One for escaping on a vehicle, and another for escaping on foot.

He paid bond, an undisclosed amount, and was released on Tuesday.

No other details of the event have been shared, although it's clear by the star's response that the whole thing was rather exhilarating for him. Although that may be in character for the Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch star, running red lights can have serious consequences.

Naturally, we don't know the context for this, but there are very few situations where this could be justified. There have been many car crashes recently due to negligence of some kind from the suspect. This could have gone much worse for him and others.

It's unknown whether this scrape with the law will affect the upcoming seasons of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, although we have a while to wait if there is indeed a next one. Season 4 premiered on November 20, so at least this season won't be affected by it.

His charges are rather minor, so it's not likely that he'll be seriously reprimanded by the network.