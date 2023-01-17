After more than four years since he released his last project, The Mountain, Dierks Bentley has announced plans for his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold. The album will feature 14 brand new tracks, and it will be released on Feb. 24.

Of the 14 tracks, the album will feature his latest single "Gold," a duet with Ashley McBryde called "Cowboy Boots," a previously released collaboration with Billy Strings called "High Note" and the recently released "Same Ol' Me." Bentley attributes the time between albums to the long process of creating Gravel & Gold, which included plenty of trial and error.

"It's been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn't feel were good enough and had to start over...twice," Bentley explains in a press release. "I'm going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That's the Gravel & Gold of it all."

Bentley also shared a new music video for "Same Ol' Me" leading up to the release of the album. In the video, the singer and his band perform the song at the famous Nashville music venue Exit/In, which is now closed. The band stands in the middle of the stage, and as Bentley sings, the video pans to the now-desolate corners of the venue. In the song, Bentley sings to a love interest about being the same person he's always been, but one could also apply the message of the song to how the singer has stayed true to his artistry as he enters his 10th album era. The clip also showcases Bentley's reverence for the classic venues of Music City.

Advertisement

"Started my career playing @exit_in 20 years ago and got to perform in there one last time before they shut the doors in Dec.," Bentley wrote in a post sharing the video. "Lot of memories!"

Dierks Bentley, Gravel & Gold tracklist:

1. "Same Ol' Me"

2. "Sun Sets In Colorado"

3. "Heartbreak Drinking Tour"

4. "Something Real"

5. "Still"

6. "Beer At My Funeral"

7. "Cowboy Boots" (Featuring Ashley McBryde)

8. "Gold"

9. "Walking Each Other Home"

10. "Roll On"

11. "All The Right Places"

12. "Ain't All Bad"

13. "Old Pickup"

14. "High Note" (Featuring Billy Strings)

Advertisement

Related Videos