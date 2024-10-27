Did You Know That Danny Trejo is a Huge Swiftie?!

Admit it: you definitely have a vision in your mind of what a Taylor Swift fan looks like. You probably suspect it to be some little girl anonymously behind an avi of the Shake It Off singer. When you look back on concert footage, you see what you expect. Teenagers and some grown women who love going to Disney World. However, there's no shame in being a reasonable Swiftie at all. Sometimes, the people you couldn't imagine love her records. It even expands to Machete himself Danny Trejo.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Danny Trejo sits down with US Weekly to talk about some of his bucket list items. He takes that opportunity to profess his love for Taylor Swift and her work ethic. Moreover, he wants to express it in the most absurd way you could imagine. "My bucket list item is to wear a shirt that says, 'I'm a Swiftie, what about it?' and just walk around," Danny Trejo says. "I don't even know her, but I'm so proud of Taylor Swift. She's making so much money. Have you seen how hard that little girl works? I love the work ethic, you know what I mean? And she's got the time to go to a football game, too. I don't got time to go to a game!"

Danny Trejo Shares His Admiration For Taylor Swift in New Interview

When he's not riding around bumping Taylor Swift, Trejo also goes around putting the beatdown on people. During 4th of July weekend, he attacked a man who threw a water balloon at him and his blue ride. Danny's fight or flight instincts kicked in immediately and went on the offensive.

Danny explains to TMZ why he bursted so quickly into action. "I'm so sad, by the way I behaved, so sad that grown men have to throw water balloons to enjoy a day," Trejo admits. "I don't think I would've gotten out of the car if someone hadn't yelled 'it's acid.' That's when I panicked."