Did You Know Clint Eastwood's Daughter Played A Pivotal Role On 'Wheel Of Fortune'?

Clint Eastwood's daughter Kimber Lynn Eastwood has played a pivotal role on the game show Wheel of Fortune for years now. She works as a makeup artist on the show. It's an important role behind the scenes.

In an interview with Fox News, Eastwood opened up how she landed the gig on the popular game show in 2005

"My grandmother was very traditional from Scranton, Pennsylvania," said Kimber. "We watched 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' every night together with my mom and my aunts." She also said that her dad is supportive.

She said, "[My dad] knows that I've been on the show, and when we talk, and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to 'Wheel' this week. He's been very supportive of my career."

Initially, Eastwood said that she tried to follow in her parents' footsteps and become an actor. However, life decided to give her a pivot.

"I studied acting for years and years and years," Eastwood said. "I was a single mom. So I raised my son, and I waitressed at night and auditioned in the daytime. I was working at Marmalade Cafe in Westlake, and I waited on my [current] boss. I told him I was in makeup school, and I had been an actress and who I was and my dad and all that. And, so, he said, 'Why don't you come down to 'Wheel' and just check it out and just see what we do down there?' And I did.

Eastwood Lands Gig

Fast forward about a year later, and she landed the gig.

"In the meantime, I was just doing independent films or short films or whatever I can get my hands on at that time to do makeup and experience," she added. "And then, about a year later, he called me and said, 'Hey, we need somebody in the contestant department.' And that's that."

Eastwood became a makeup artist for host Pat Sajak, co-host Vanna White, and also contestants as well.

"I just love doing [makeup for] the contestants," she said. "They are just so happy and appreciative and just so happy to be there, you know, and excited. And the energy is just really, just really fun.

"I try to talk with them and try to calm them down and reassure them," she continued. "The contestant department is amazing what they do with them. They're there for about a good five solid hours before they go on stage. So, we just try to make them as comfortable as possible, reassure them that they're going to look beautiful on stage."