Did Michael Bublé Just Rip Off 'Fight Club' On 'The Voice' Or Am I Losing It?

As the great late Eddie Guerrero always said, "Lie, Cheat, Steal." So far, this season of The Voice has been down and dirty. The coaches are pulling out all the stops, and Michael Bublé may just be the worst among them.

The coach has garnered a bit of a reputation on the show for lying. Bublé previously claimed that he was on the Titanic. He's also mentioned that he wears a toupee as well. The singer appears to be playing out a character that he invented for The Voice.

Still, I couldn't help but do a double take when the coach mentioned his background as an underground fighter. Wait, what? Is this some new hardened background story that we never knew existed? Are we going to learn some deep hidden truths? Wait, he's totally ripping off Fight Club, isn't he?

The singer revealed his "tragic" backstory while trying to get Jamison Puckett on his team. Puckett put on a cover of the Journey classic "Faithfully." He had Bublé competing against Reba McEntire, and well, Bublé was tired of fighting.

"I'm not happy, I'm deeply unhappy, because Reba turned too, and I'm so tired of this," Bublé joked. "I truly am."

Michael Bublé Lies

Bublé then explained that he was once an underground fighter. "When I was a kid, I don't know 20, 21, I moved to L.A. trying to get my big break," Bublé began. "I was in this underground club where we used to fight. You weren't allowed to talk about it, that was rule number one. And now, after that life, and fighting..."

By this point, dear reader, I assumed that the film Fight Club was actually based on Bublé and his youth. That can't be right, can it? Maybe, I was having a stroke while watching the show. But then McEntire called out Bublé on his bullcrap. She had her very own button that plays an excerpt from her 1990 hit single "You Lie."

Everyone busted out laughing as the song played. Puckett eventually chose Bublé as his coach, and that's that. But what's up with the lying?

"There's a big difference between a lie and a fib," Bublé said. "And also, you know what? It's humor. I'm just throwing everything out there, see what works. I'm having too much fun."

"You can't trust a thing he says, so I hit my 'You Lie' button," McEntire said.