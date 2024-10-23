Did McDonald’s Limited-Time Chicken Big Mac Save My Life? I’m Scared, Y’all

Did my wife and her obsession over the limited-time Chicken Big Mac at McDonald's actually save my life? Don't tell her that. I would never hear the end of it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

But all this recent news regarding people getting sick after eating McDonald's has me worried. Right now, one person is DEAD after eating a quarter-pounder. That just seems unreal to me. A person with thoughts, feelings, loved ones, friends, and hopes and dreams is gone forever. And it's all because of a stupid hamburger.

There are 10 people in the hospital and around 50 people are sick over E. coli related to the popular sandwich. All of the symptoms appear to have popped up in the past seven days. And I would have you know, dear reader, I ATE McDonald's in the past week.

I don't often eat the fast food restaurant chain. In my opinion, it's a bit overhyped despite being literally everywhere. Consider me a Burger King stan, or I'd eat Wendy's in a blue moon. But every time I eat McDonald's I always get the quarter-pounder burger. It's always been my go-to meal. But not this time.

McDonald's Mishap

My wife has been talking about the Chicken Big Mac for days. She said that she wanted to try the sandwich while it was at McDonald's. You know how they always get you with those limited-time offers and deals. Say hello to the McRib for instance.

Well all that yapping (love you, bab if you're reading this) made me interested in trying the sandwich myself. So when we ended up at McDonald's, I got the Chicken Big Mac over the quarter pounder. Little did I know I dodged a bullet on that one.

I do not know how I'm going to die, but I hope it's not from a lousy burger. My heart goes out to the people affected. All they wanted was a quick meal, and now, they're facing illness because of it. It hardly seems right.

Meanwhile, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, opened up about what the fast food restaurant can do. He said, "McDonald's has good supply chain management."

"They should be able to localize where these Quarter Pounders ... and pull that from the market so there's no further exposure," he added.

Maybe, I'll just cook from home.