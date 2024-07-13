Did Donald Trump Actually Get Shot? All Confirmed Information

By now, you've heard about Donald Trump and the chaos at his Pennsylvania rally. But did the former president actually get shot while on stage?

All signs point to yes, Trump getting shot during the rally. The former president was in the middle of his speech when a loud popping and gasping could be heard, according to New York Times. Trump touched his ear as if a mosquito bit him. He then brings his hand to his face as if he sees blood. However, more shots follow, and Trump throws himself to the ground.

It appears the first bullet grazed his ear. At this time, we're unsure if any other struck him. We're not sure what kind of weapon was used, but there are an estimated seven pops in the video. Trump is on the ground for a while with armed security over him. Once he stands up, there's visible blood from his ear and on the side of his face. This is in line with the idea that a bullet grazed Trump.

Was Donald Trump Shot?

Likewise, "shooter down" can also be heard as well at the rally during one of the videos. We can confirm that the attempted shooter is dead. Sadly, another rally attendee also died, and at least one other was critically injured. Dave McCormick was in the audience when it happened. "All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot," McCormick said. "There's lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump."

At this time, that's all that we know, but I will update you as well learn more. For what it's worth, Trump appears to be fine and is getting checked out, according to his team. The Team Trump official account on X, citing Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, wrote: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Following the chaos,Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted to the violence at the rally. He said that his team has briefed him on the situation. "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," said Shapiro. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."