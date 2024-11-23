Did Billboard Exclude Jason Aldean For Politics? His Wife Certainly Thinks So

Jason Aldean feels like he's one of the greatest country artists to ever do it. Personally, I think this idea is absolutely absurd because I can't stand his music. But generally speaking, I can't knock the self confidence. However, it's one thing to feel like you're being snubbed as an artist. It's another thing entirely to think you're being oppressed for being a Donald Trump supporter. That's ridiculous for a litany of reasons. However, Jason Aldean's wife Brittany insists that the industry is out to get them.

Recently, Billboard listed 100 of the greatest country artists of all time. However, Jason Aldean is one of the glaring omissions for some fans. Additionally, his wife Brittany feels especially slighted by the fact Jason isn't involved. Perhaps she could laud some of his musical achievements or argue for the laurels of his music. I mean, that has to be the argument, right? No. Instead, she blames it all on 'wokeness' instead.

Jason And Brittany Aldean Think They're Facing Oppression From Billboard and The Industry

In one of Brittany Aldean's Instagram stories (captured by Taste of Country), she writes self righteously about her right wing ideology. Moreover, she feels like those beliefs is what kept her man out of Billboard's consideration. "Remember when I said it's been a journey standing up for what we believe in??" Brittany captions. "This is a prime example of Jason being left out of things in the industry.[Billboard] your wokeness obviously overrides your ability to give credit where it's due, and it's sad."

If nothing else, Brittany has been consistent with this viewpoint. Her and Jason explained in a podcast how country artists actually thank them for proudly flying their political colors. Brittany says, "It's so funny when we go to an event or an awards show or whatever, when we're invited, it's funny the people that come up to you and they're patting you on your back like, 'Man, we love what y'all are doing, keep it up, wish we could.' It's like, 'You can, but you don't.'"