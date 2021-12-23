Craig Morgan's Non-Profit Makes Christmas Merry for Middle Tennessee Foster Kids

Army veteran, reality television regular, Grand Ole Opry member and country music star Craig Morgan and his wife Karen's latest good deed insured that Christmas will be merry for more than 120 children in foster care in Middle Tennessee.

Non-profit organization the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation (DCCMF) teamed with a metro Nashville community to make a difference, with helper elves including the local firefighters who assembled bicycles and the Creek Wood and Dickson County High School students who wrapped presents.

"I'm thrilled that everyone came together to make Christmas brighter for children in foster care in Dickson County - from the firefighters to high school students, so many people gave of their time to contribute to this special cause," the "International Harvester" singer said in a press release.

"It starts with a single wish list from each child, then the community, DCS and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation work side by side to ensure the foster children have their wishes fulfilled," said Department of Children's Services' Jackie Poteet in a press release. "For some of these children, these gifts under a tree on Christmas morning is a first ­-- first real Nike shoes, first bicycle, first Barbie house or first necklace. Those items mean so much to these children who have never had it before. Craig Morgan has found a way to spread some happiness to over 120 foster care children and how amazing is that!"

Read More: The Grand Ole Opry's Resilience Kept Its Historic Streak of Live Saturday Broadcasts Alive

Broadway World describes DCCMF as serving "the foster care system countywide through fundraising that supports the needs identified by Dickson's Department of Children's Services and Child Advocacy Center." Its Jerry Greer Memorial Scholarship Fund bears the name of Morgan's late son.

Per craigmorgan.com: "The mission of the DCCMF is to build and maintain a home called Billy's Place for temporarily displaced children in Dickson County and to provide lasting funding to the home and various other children's organizations whose primary goal is to ensure the well-being of children, integrating outdoor activities in their daily lives with the long term goal of starting such homes around the country."

Related Videos