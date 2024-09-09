Dick Van Dyke Reveals What He Wants His Legacy To Be

At 98 years old, beloved comedian Dick Van Dyke can look back on a legendary career rich with memorable moments. His 1960s sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, co-starring Mary Tyler Moore, is as hilarious now as it was when the Beatles first came to America and Ed Sullivan ruled the Sunday night airwaves. He starred in classic films like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. And there was another successful TV show in a different vein, this one a crime caper drama called Diagnosis: Murder.

His effervescent personality and impeccable comic timing made him a natural hit in both films and television.

So you might think that it would be hard for Van Dyke to decide exactly what he wants his entertainment legacy to be after such a vast and varied career. Actually, he seemed quite definitive about it when he spoke about it at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7.

What Did Van Dyke Say About His Legacy?

His Response Was Short And Unequivocal

Per People, Dick Van Dyke was recently honored with an Emmy for his delightful program, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic. He proved that his sense of humor and desire to work are still going strong.

"After accepting his award, he answered questions from reporters, one of which was about how he hopes to be remembered. 'For laughter,' Van Dyke said to the press room. 'I hope for making people laugh for 75 years.'"

He reportedly added, "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."

Then Van Dyke quipped, "I'm looking for work if anybody has."

He Graciously Shared The Advice He Would Offer To Show Biz Novices

Perseverance, Patience And Confidence Are Vital To Success, In Van Dyke's Opinion

He expressed his philosophy this way, per the outlet: "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions ... but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."

If anyone has the right formula for making it big as an actor, it's the amazing Dick Van Dyke. He is truly a national treasure. We wish him health, happiness, and hearty laughs forever!