Dick Van Dyke Jokes That He Won't Be Around For 2nd Trump Presidency

Evidently, not everyone is very happy with the 2024 U.S. election results. An abundance of different celebrities give their seals of approval for both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris respectively. Country types like Jason Aldean and Kid Rock firmly back the former. Meanwhile, big stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift stood behind the latter. Comedy acting legend Dick Van Dyke also fit the latter. When Trump ended up winning, he tried his best to make light of the situation.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, paparazzi caught up with Dick Van Dyke after endorsing Kamala Harris. They ask if Donald Trump "is capable of making America great again." The 99 year old makes light of the situation, saying he doesn't expect to wait around all four years to figure that out. "Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years," he says.

Additionally, the person asks Dick if America has a 'bright' future despite his feelings on the president. Van Dyke mostly shrugs it off and says, "I hope you're right."

Dick Van Dyke Clearly Isn't a Fan of Donald Trump as U.S. President

If you need any indication of where Dick Van Dyke lies within the social and political spectrum of things, he makes himself pretty clear. In a video promoting Kamala Harris for president, he recites "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling's "A Most Non-Political Speech." Beforehand, he explains that "it means as much today, if not more, than it did then."

"Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating, none of those are the transcendent facet of the human personality. They're diseases," Dick Van Dyke reads. "They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses that have been breeding humanity for years. And because they have been and because they are, is it necessary that they shall be? I think not."

A pretty stirring and concrete thesis from Dick Van Dyke. I share his hope that America's future will still be bright.