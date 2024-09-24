Dick Van Dyke in High Spirits After Missing Primetime Emmys

There's no amount of health issues and concerns that can keep Dick Van Dyke from joking about it. You can't control the days passing by and our bodies getting older. But you can control how it makes you feel and how you react to it with others. For the iconic TV actor, you have to laugh and smile about it.

Recently, the New York Post captures exclusive pictures of Dick Van Dyke on the heels of canceling some public appearances. There, he firmly grasps his trusty cane while donning a beachside blue polo shirt and black pants. Moreover, he still rocks his signature smile when interacting with others. When they ask how he feels, a hilarious 'I feel old' echoes out of Van Dyke. Still, he jokes that he's praying to see his 99th birthday coming in December.

Dick Van Dyke Remains in Good Spirits Amidst Cancelling Appearances

This all comes on the heels of Van Dyke cancelling two of his most recent appearances. Most prominently, he skips out on the primetime Emmys. Initially, he would be one of the primary presenters of an award. However, he likely decides against it due to his health and the late night events. Still, Dick manages to go to the Creative Arts Emmys where he talks about what he hopes to be remembered for in his life. "Hopefully for making people laugh for 75 years," he says. "I've been in the business for 75 years, I can't believe it that I'm still here and performing! I'm looking for work if anyone's interested."

Then, Dick couldn't make an appearance at a three day FanX convention in Salt Lake City, Utah. The announcement reads, "He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."