At this point, it's part of the fun for Swifties to dissect every Taylor Swift song to figure out which famous ex served as the inspiration. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Harry Styles, the superstar has no shortage of material from her colorful dating history. One of the longtime rumors circulated around a potential relationship between Glee star Dianna Agron and Swift. After years of speculation, Agron is setting the record straight.

The rumor mill initially thought these two could be involved based on one simple fact -- Agron was included in the liner notes for "22," a hit song from Swift's album Red. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Agron was asked point blank if they actually were in a romantic relationship.

"Me? Oh, if only!" Agron said of potentially inspiring the song. "That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

Agron noted that it was "interesting" that fans had wondered about her ties to the superstar for so many years.

"I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That's funny," she added.

It's worth noting that Ashley Avignone, Claire Kislinger and Selena Gomez were also included in "22"s liner notes, so it's more likely the singer was honoring her close girlfriends. Agron and Swift were publicly friends back in 2012 and were seen in photos together on Instagram at the time. Agron also earned a shoutout from her friend at the 2014 American Music Awards, which she also attended.

In the years that followed, it seems like the two have drifted apart since they haven't been seen together in a while. But it's very possible they still maintain a friendship outside of the limelight.