Mom Of 4 Convicted After Children Die In House Fire While She Was Out Shopping

This story is about a dreadful tragedy that claimed the lives of four innocent youngsters in England nearly three years ago. They perished in a house fire on Dec. 16. 2021 per People. The children, two pairs of twin boys, who were three and four years old, were reportedly left alone and locked up in the home when a fire broke out. Their mom, Deveca Rose, 30, was out, allegedly shopping. She was charged with "four counts of manslaughter and one count of child neglect," according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police in England.

On October 3, 2024, Rose was convicted of manslaughter. She will be sentenced on November 15.

The Grieving Family Of The Deceased Boys Issued A Statement

Devastated By The Loss Of The Children, They Are Relieved That Deveca Rose Was Held Accountable

"Bryson, Kyson, Leyton and Logan Hoath were cruelly taken from us in a senseless act of negligence. The impact this has had on us, their father Dalton, and our family cannot be overstated.

"The last three years have been a nightmare. Over this time we have had to listen to a number of false narratives and speculation around what happened that night, which have included lights on a Christmas tree and that the boys were left with a babysitter. Today these have been shown to be false.

"Bryson, Kyson, Leyton and Logan were left alone by their mother Deveca Rose, and today she has been found to be responsible for their deaths.

"Our family will now take time to heal and let the boys rest. We wish to thank the Courts, the members of the Jury and the Police Investigation Team for the work they have done to ensure that the boy's story has been heard and that justice is done."

What Happened On The Night Of The Fire?

Unfortunately The Boys Could Not Be Rescued Soon Enough

According to the police press release. someone walking by the boys' home saw the fire. That person told a neighbor who "kicked in the front door." The fire was too intense for them to get in the home.

Members of the London Fire Brigade were summoned and they doused the blaze. They found the boys unconscious upstairs. Medical personnel attended to the four kids, who were transported to a hospital. They could not be revived. Smoke inhalation was their cause of death. They had been locked inside the home at the time of the fire.

Deveca Rose Reportedly Told Investigators That The Children Were With A Babysitter Named Jade In Her Absence

Rose's Story Could Not Be Substantiated

"A meticulous investigation was undertaken by detectives in order to identify the alleged babysitter, 'Jade'," per the press release. However, Rose's story about this person apparently did not prove credible.

A Police Department Higher-Up Expressed Her Sadness About The Tragedy

"Deveca Rose was the very person who should have protected and nurtured the four boys, but instead, put her own self-interest above their safety. Had she been in the house when the fire started she may have been able to put it out, or at the very least get the children to safety," Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend of the Met's Specialist Crime Command said in part in the press release.

She added, "The sadness at the needless loss of four young lives is beyond our comprehension."