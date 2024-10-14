Devastating Photos Shows Deadly Aftermath Of Small Plane Crashing Into Georgia Neighborhood

A small plane crashed in a front yard in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday night. The crash has killed the pilot and injured a passenger. No one else was hurt.

The Savannah Police Department posted to X, "SPD is responding to a small aircraft accident in the 200 block of E. 66th Street," and that the FAA will investigate further.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, as is the current state of the passenger. No other buildings were damaged as the plane crashed into a front yard, narrowly missing a house.

Small Plane Crashes Into Front Yard

Numerous photos are circulating of the crashed plane and of the response effort. Two popular images are of the crashed plane outside of someone's house, with the homeowner standing in disbelief. There are also photos of the IAFF Savannah Firefighters on the scene, tending to the plane.

The IAFF Savannah Firefighters were notified of the crash at approximately 9:46pm. Teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

In a Facebook post, they said, "Savannah Union Firefighters from IAFF Local 574 worked with great haste to extricate the patients in order for them to be transported to a hospital." The pilot was dead, likely upon impact, but the passenger was alive and is in an unconfirmed state. The injuries sustained are also unconfirmed.

The investigation is still active with no new updates, "this is an active scene. The area will be closed to allow for investigation and removal of the aircraft."

People are devastated about the crash, with many hoping and praying for the recovery of those involved, "Praying for all involved. I can't imagine how terrified they must have been knowing they were crashing or how terrifying it was for the people inside their homes. Again prayers for all involved," passionately comments one.

I hope they provide updates soon about the aircraft and the passenger. Everyone is fortunate that the plane didn't crash into any buildings.