Devastated Widow Eats Husband's Ashes After Discovering He Cheated

Jessica Waite's husband, Sean, died from a sudden heart attack while on a trip to Texas. Waite, stricken by grief, began the arrangements but she soon found out that Sean had been cheating on her with multiple women. Overwhelmed by the betrayal, Waite then desecrated the remains of her husband and ate his ashes.

According to Mail Online, while searching for the Houston hospital that housed Sean's body in her husband's iPad, Waite found a disturbing browsing history that shook her to the core. Sean had searched for "Houston escorts," with specific details such as prices and locations being one of her husband's queries. That was only the tip of the iceberg.

Waite discovered in the following months that Sean had met and cheated on her with multiple women in an apartment in Colorado. "The world Sean built on the surface - his career, our family, our beautiful home - all of that was matched in size and scope by his subterranean activity," writes Waite in her new book, "The Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards".

Moreover, Waite found an unimaginable amount of pornography on Sean's personal computer, all categorized in multiple folders. Sean, apparently, had lied about him working late, and instead focus on downloading porn. "During bad spells Sean would often be up working on "the matrix" between 2am and 5am," writes Waite. "And some nights he was at it for up to five hours."

Jessica Waite also had to deal with debt generated by Sean's visits to hotels and expensive dinners paid for during his sexual encounters. She had had enough.

Sean's Remains

Completely swamped by Sean's actions, Waite took the bag filled with Sean's ashes and mixed a portion of it with dog feces. "I've desecrated the remains of my partner in life," she wrote. However, she didn't stop there.

"But then, in despair and guilt, took more of his ashes — and actually ate them," writes Waite. "The remains feel dry against my fingertips, coarser than baking powder, grainier than salt. They mix with the teary water, a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow."

Described as being "detached from reality", Waite contemplated ending her own life. However, a combination of psychological and spiritual help, along with the duty of protecting her son, made Waite pick herself up and recover from the trauma.

She now reflects on Sean's legacy past his betrayal. "He wasn't only a liar and a cheater and a betrayer. He was a good son who loved and honored his parents," she said. According to her, Dash had good memories of her dad. "He was a loving father to Dash. He was respected by his colleagues."

"I feel better and stronger than before, but I still cry almost every day, and I still feel like a part of me has died," Jessica Waite wrote. "Because the part of me that existed within Sean did."