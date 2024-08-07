Details Revealed In Texas Megachurch Pastor's Resignation

A little over a week ago, Josiah Anthony, former lead pastor, resigned from his position. A leader of Texas' Cross Timbers Church, Anthony's sudden resignation drew confusion and concern from both inside and outside his congregation. At the time, the circumstances for his dismissal were kept under wraps. However, a light has been shone on Anthony's misdeeds.

Per CBS, the church's Elders shared a letter with the news outlet. Within it are details pertaining to a "concerning report of inappropriate communication on social media with a woman." Additionally, the woman was a member of Anthony's congregation.

Anthony had previously suggested that his actions were a direct result of recent mental struggles. However, according to the letter, Anthony displayed a "concerning pattern of behavior communicating inappropriately with women." Most of the communication appeared to be "sexual in nature."

Before, the church's Elders accepted Anthony's reasoning without much of a fuss. After doing some digging and hearing the accounts of Anthony's behavior, they wanted to make sure it was known that they operated without knowing all of the facts.

Reported by WFAA, the Elders make their position clear. "We've made mistakes along the way, we should have communicated more clearly and directly with you," they stated. "Our lack of clarity led to a lot of assumptions about the situation and in trying not to cause unnecessary harm, we inadvertently did."

Details Come Out About Josiah Anthony's Resignation As Lead Pastor

One of the Elders would formally address the situation before the church's congregation. "Please know that we are trying not to hide it from you... we shared with you what we knew to be true at the time." Anthony's messaging of mental health, in the church's perspective, made it seem like there would be an excuse for such behavior. "That was not our intention and we are sorry for that."

An apology was also issued on behalf of the church "for a staff member who was quoted describing Anthony's exchange with former staff members as 'emotional affairs.' Because that infers the interactions were consensual." Finally, the church would acknowledge the power imbalance between Anthony and the women he communicated with.

"That behavior will not be tolerated in our church. It should not be tolerated at any church or in any ministry. We are deeply sorry for those who have experienced it."