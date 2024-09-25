Deputy Jumps Into Moving Truck To Help Dazed Driver

This story is right out of the Tom Cruise School of Derring-Do. A sheriff's deputy in Michigan named Nicole Miron leaped into a moving truck to assist a motorist who seemed to be having difficulty, per People. He was apparently having some kind of episode [exactly what is not clear] and was unable to drive the vehicle. Thanks to the courageous actions of this deputy, a terrible accident that might have happened was averted.

What took place on the afternoon of September 12 was probably all in a day's work to Deputy Miron. To the rest of us, however, it was an act of supreme valor. She saved the life of this 63-year-old driver, putting her own safety in jeopardy without even a second thought.

Her exceptional bravery deserves a closer look. Let's see what took place that day.

Deputies In Mount Clemens Noticed A Truck Traveling Erratically

The Driver Of The Silver GMC Sierra Was Clearly Having A Problem

The truck was only going at a speed of five miles per hour on Gratiot Avenue. Its driver was apparently "in a daze," according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office per People. The law enforcement personnel who saw the truck turned on their patrol car's sirens and lights. They obviously wanted the driver to stop the truck. With all the commotion and in view of his condition, they could not communicate with the man, however.

What Happened Next?

A Hollywood Stunt Man Couldn't Have Executed This Move Better Than Deputy Miron

The driver did manage to roll down his windows. He hit the brakes briefly or perhaps too lightly, so the truck was still moving. When the patrol car and the truck were side-by-side and were still in motion, Deputy Miron successfully climbed through the patrol car's passenger-side window and right into the truck.

Deputy Miron stopped the truck, called a family member of the man's, and he was taken to a hospital.

Deputy Anthony Gross was at the wheel of the patrol car. He told Good Morning America via People he "worried about trying to keep [the driver] safe and us safe, and with the heavy traffic in the area, and trying to stay as close as I could so that we could handle [the] situation."

Deputy Nicole Miron Was Lauded By The Macomb County Sheriff

He Noted Her 'Quick Thinking'

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham posted this message on the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page which reads, "I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm's way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway. Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation."