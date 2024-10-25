Denzel Washington Gets In Heated Exchange Between Fan Over Autograph

Whenever you see your celebrity hero, it can be hard not to get excited. Begging for photos and autographs are a common occurrence when fans meet their heroes. However, this encounter left a fan shocked as Denzel Washington got into a heated exchange with the fan over an autograph.

Heated Exchange Over An Autograph

Sometimes celebrities just don't want to be bothered, and other times it is all in the way you ask. Denzel Washington is typically very composed, but during this encounter fans got to see an entirely different side of him. Unilad shares that on October 23 Denzel Washington "arrived on the red carpet of the film benefit in honor of Samuel L Jackson at the Museum of Modern Art."

As the star begins to walk up the carpet paparazzi cameras flash in his face. At the same time, an autograph hunter from the sidelines can be heard repeatedly screaming "Yo!" at the actor. Footage shows Denzel Washington turn towards the man and then the heated exchange over an autograph began.

It would seem that Denzel was tired of being called after repeatedly. He proceeds to get in the face of the man who had been repeatedly calling him. While the audio isn't the clearest some words can be heard between the heated argument. Denzel Washington said, "I heard you. You talk about showing love..." all while he had his fingers under the man's chin.

Although the fan admits that he does respect the star, Denzel was not buying it. He said, "I said I'll see you when I get out, which part of that don't y'all understand?" The fan was clearly shaken, I know I would be. I seriously doubt that he went into the evening expecting to have a heated exchange over an autograph with Denzel Washington.

Is This Encounter Really What Angered Him?

While it is completely understandable why Denzel may have been annoyed with the flashing lights and constant calling of fans, some argue that is not all that happened. There has been speculation that the star has been agitated since the issues surrounding P Diddy. Unilad reported that Washington got into an argument with Diddy in the early 2000s at one of his parties.

While speculation continues to rise that his short fuse could be in correlation to that, it is also easy to understand that Denzel truly could have just been frustrated with people yelling after him repeatedly. Imagine a life where you cannot go anywhere with out cameras in your face and people screaming at you. Regardless, I am sure that fan will think twice now before he asks Denzel Washington for another autograph. I am curious to know if he got it when the star came back outside.