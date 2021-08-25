Dennis Quaid Announces 2021 Fall Tour and New Album

Emmy Award winner Dennis Quaid is taking a tiny break from acting and is now focusing on music. Quaid is set to return to the road this fall playing in venues such as Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA., The Sheldon in St. Louis, Mo., Sony Hall in New York City and more.

The 12-city tour is set to kick off in Frederick, Md. and finish in Nashville, Tn. The audience is expected to experience the musicality and passion for playing live that have earned Quaid several positive reviews. Not only is the actor touring, but he also has a forthcoming inspirational album set to be released in 2022 via Gaither/ Primary Wave. The actor is set to cover some of his favorite songs from Jerry Lee Lewis' rock 'n' roll classics and several country standards.

Quaid is not only an Emmy Award winner but is a two-time Golden Globe nominee and is a singer-songwriter with experience as a recording and touring musician. After playing several clubs with Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, they released their debut album in November 2018 called Out of the Box.

As an actor, he gained attention back in 1980, with some of his most notable credits including Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Dragonheart, The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow, Footloose and Intruder. For his role in Far From Heaven, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best-Supporting Actor. The Guardian named him one of the best actors who has never received an Academy Award nomination.

DENNIS QUAID ON TOUR:

Oct. 30 Ausherman Theatre - Frederick, Md.

Oct. 31 Sellersville Theatre - Sellersville, Pa.

Nov. 1 Sony Hall - New York, N.Y.

Nov. 3 Daryl's House - Pawling, N.Y.

Nov. 5 Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, Pa.

Nov. 6 Kent Stage - Kent, Ohio

Nov. 7 The Acorn - Three Oaks, Mich.

Nov. 10 City Winery - Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 11 Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, Ohio

Nov. 12 Sheldon - St. Louis, Mo.

Nov. 13 Grand Theatre - Frankfort, Ky.

Nov. 15 City Winery - Nashville, Tenn.

