Dennis Quaid Says People Tried To Cancel Him Over 'Reagan' Film

Denis Quaid is starring as Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic. But he's experiencing some negative fallout around the role. He said that people tried to cancel him a couple of times over playing Reagan.

"It's a biopic — it's a love story. It's about all of us as America, where we used to be," Quaid told Fox News Digital. "A lot of that gets twisted because people have agendas. And so, yeah, they tried to cancel me a couple of times, but so what?"

However, Quaid said he's rolling with the punches. The actor has found a lot to admire about the 40th president. Quaid said Reagan was a man with a lot of different sides.

"When Reagan was president as well, you know, they called him a warmonger. But this is the guy who ended the Cold War, by the way, and made peace with the Soviets. But it took a cold warrior like that. ... And they called him a third-rate actor, this and that," Quaid said.

Dennis Quaid Talks Censorship

He continued, "Reagan was like everybody's dad at the time that he was president. And, like all families, that's either you admire your dad or you're rebelling against your dad. And there's a lot of those feelings still hold on. That's what we were going through with politics or whatever in this country today, a lot of people wanting to kind of relate that to Reagan and make this a political movie, which it's not."

Quaid also said that Facebook tried to censor the film. The website wouldn't allow them to boost a post that promoted the film. It also ended up suspending the movie's official account twice.

"The one thing I would say was Facebook, before they did censor materials relating to it, is that they did it without even seeing it," the "Parent Trap" star said. "So, we'll offer them a private screening if they want."

Meanwhile, Meta spoke out about what happened.

They said, "While there are no restrictions on this page that would prevent the admins from posting, we did identify a handful of ads from this account that were incorrectly rejected. This happened because our automated systems mistakenly determined that content about President Reagan required prior authorization in accordance with our policies for ads about social Issues, elections or politics. This was a mistake, and the restriction on the ads has been lifted."