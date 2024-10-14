Demi Moore Gives Heartbreaking Update On Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is speaking out about her ex-husband Bruce Willis. She shared an update on how the actor is doing amid his dementia battle.

Moore and Willis had their ups and downs. They were married from 1987 to 2000, having three children Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Moore and Willis have maintained a connection over the years. In particular, Moore has supported Willis amid his health battle.

Doctors diagnosed him with aphasia and dementia. According to People, Moore spoke about Willis at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore told the festival audience. "But for where he's at, he is stable."

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," she added. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Moore had recently visited Willis with her granddaughter, Louetta. "And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it," she said of Willis.

Previously, Tallulah opened up about Willis and some of the difficulties he was having.

"He's doing stable, which, in this situation is good and is hard," the 30-year-old said. "There's painful days, but there's so much love."

"It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we'd be best friends," Tallulah Willis continued. "I think he's very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present."

Additionally, Moore previously appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on September 13. She said that Willis was in a stable place right now.

"What I say to my kids is, 'You meet them where they're at,'" Moore said. "You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."