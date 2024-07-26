Delayed Delta Passengers Get Petty Revenge On Airline In Viral Video

This is one of those rare times when pettiness is entirely justified! We all know about the unending string of plane-related incidents. People die or are otherwise terrorized on flights so frequently, it's a wonder people didn't lash out sooner. But, let's talk about our heroes. Two passengers had their flight canceled by Delta. Multiple times. Throughout a couple of days. This act, predictably, cost the pair a lot of money. So, they decided to indulge in the sweet nectar that is petty payback!

You waste their time and money, they waste yours! Quid pro quo at its finest! It's a beautiful montage of pedestrian villainy! Eating all the food, wasting all the sanitizer, running up the water bill. These are major proletariat moves! When I scrolled down to the comment section of the video, I assumed the worst.

These jerks are going to defend Delta, I thought. Capitalism has done a number on some of us, after all. But to my total shock, everyone was on board with the chaos!

"Stand on principles my boys. Good job," one commenter said. That's what I'm talking about! We get nickel and dimed to heck and back through any ol' service now. You're paying hundreds of dollars for the "privilege" of certain services — in this case, travel! Then, if something goes wrong, the usual response is, "Well, sucks to be you! Sorry!"

We ain't paying all that money just to flush it down the toilet, are we? With these two fine gentlemen? Absolutely not!

"I approve this pettiness. You do it for the team. Keep it up." I know what some of y'all are thinking. "BUT—BUT POOR DELTA." Ah, they'll financially recover. Plus, the guys didn't make a mess for some poor, likely underpaid Delta employee to clean up! This takeover was clean as a whistle! ...Although, they probably will need someone to refill that sanitizer station and the soap in the shower.

"This is why I keep ziploc bags on me at all times. I WILL be getting my moneys worth." Look. If you're going to a fancy hotel... I mean, you're already paying an exorbitant amount of money! You're not supposed to take anything with you — and I'd never endorse such an act! They certainly won't miss those fancy towels and expensive soaps, though...