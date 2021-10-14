Martina McBride's Children: Meet the Country Star's 3 Daughters

Martina McBride is a legendary country music superstar, a singer-songwriter and a record producer, but, to her three kids, she's known as "mom." McBride and her long-time husband, John McBride, just celebrated 33 years of marriage. The two live in Nashville where they raised their three beautiful daughters Delaney McBride, Emma Justine McBride and Ava McBride.

Delaney McBride was born on December 22, 1994. Delaney just graduated from massage therapy school and now works as a licensed massage therapist. The ACM winner shared a touching post for her daughter's birthday: "You are a beautiful light. You are caring, funny, and kind. You find joy in simple things and yet you are anything but simple. You are a complex young woman, a deep thinker, and a spiritual seeker. You are a gypsy, an adventurer, and a free spirit. You are a caretaker, a good friend, sister, and daughter. You are a healer, a good listener, a giver."

In a more recent post, Martina shared that Delaney has "the most musical laugh and the best smile," she continued, "I love you sweet girl. All the parts of you. Always."

Emma Justice McBride was born on March 29, 1998. Keeping up with the family business, Emma plans on having a career in the entertainment industry. She currently lives in New York City and is pursuing an acting career. Martina recently posted a beautiful tribute for Emma's birthday stating, "Happy Birthday to this girl! My heart. While I wish you were little again sometimes and I could scoop you up in my arms or read you a book, or watch you walk around in dress up clothes and your 'tappy shoes,' I'm proud of the life you are building and the woman you are becoming. I hope this 23rd year is your best yet. I have a good feeling about it. I love you Emma."

Ava McBride was born on June 21, 2005. The CMA winner posted a long, beautiful post on Ava's birthday about her "old soul" and how "she is so wise and stands for what she believes to be true." On the same post, Martina shared this touching story:

"At the end of last year I got a really good offer to do a show on this date. I talked with her about it and she said to take the booking, probably envisioning that she would be celebrating with her friends. Well life has a funny way of surprising you sometimes and I have to say I was so grateful to be with her today.... Life feels a little precarious right now. But today we celebrated this beautiful human being and I said many prayers of gratitude for getting to be the one to mother her. I love you Ava. Happy Birthday."

