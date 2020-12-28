Commerce

Rustic Furniture & Accessories That Will Make Your Log Cabin Feel Cozy

Log cabins are the new trendy way to relax in a home away from home. Don't get me wrong, we still enjoy 5-star hotels, but there's just something about these cozy Airbnbs. If you rent out your log cabin or recently built one for your enjoyment, you're probably trying to make it feel more like home.

Log cabin decor goes a long away. Get super creative with your furniture. Many cabin and homeowners love rustic decor for their living rooms and kitchens. Here are 10 items that will turn your log cabin home (or lake house) into the "Pinterest-perfect" cabin.

Log Cabin Decor

One of the best parts about cabin decorating is finding rustic bedding. You can't have a rustic bedroom without the perfect comforter! This bedding set comes one comforter, bedskirt, two pillow shams, and one accent pillow.

An Amazon customer gave this bedding set a five-star review and said, "I was looking for a quality comforter. This is it! If you're in a colder climate this will do the job! It's heavy and warm." Sounds like this is the perfect set for your Montana log home.

2. Rustic Fir Wood Log Cabin Patio Rocking Loveseat with Fan Back Design, 2-Person 500 lbs. Capacity

A cabin patio loveseat is a must. Two people can sit on this durable wood rocking loveseat. Home Depot customers say it's easy to put together. You can trust that Home Depot's cabin furniture is top-notch.

3. Ebros Large Rustic Cabin Lodge Decorative Black Bear Hugging Wine Holder Figurine 11.5" Long Slumber Party Thirsty Drunk Bears Beverage Guzzler Storage Kitchen Organizer

Don't forget about your rustic kitchen countertops. If you plan on taking a few bottles of wine to the cabin, you're going to love this wine holder. It's too cute!

It's going to be the perfect addition to your new home.

4. Rustic Lodge Bear Pine Tree 5x8 Red Area Rug, 5'3"x7'7" 6970

I love cabin-style rugs so much. This cabin rug would look amazing in your rustic log cabin's living room and bedroom. The colors are so warm. It'll definitely bring the room together for that cozy cabin feel.

Visit Amazon for more rugs with bears, pine cones, and more rustic styles.

5. Resin Antler Chandelier, Deer Horn 6 Light Vintage Style Ceiling Light American Rural Countryside Antler Chandeliers for Living room,Bar,Cafe, Dining room,8688

Rustic lighting will catch the attention of your guests. They'll think you're an interior design pro once they see this chandelier. Nothing screams "rustic look" like deer antlers. It's even Amazon Prime eligible.

6. LightInTheBox Retro Rustic Nordic Glass Wall Lamp Bedroom Bedside Wall Sconce Vintage Industrial Wall Light Fixtures (1pcs)

Rustic wall décor isn't limited to wall art. Don't forget about sconces. These light fixtures will look fantastic in dining rooms, by mantels, and more. I'd say they're perfect for wood walls and brick walls.

7. Belham Living Lodge Embroidery Throw Pillow

Take your rustic furniture to a new level of coziness with a gorgeous pattern. This throw pillow is beautiful, and it's only $20.

8. Carstens, Inc, Cascade Ridge Soft Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket, 54" x 68"

Is it even a cozy cabin if you don't have a cozy rustic throw blanket? Be sure to also consider heated throw blankets for the wintertime.

9. Parisloft Coffe Time Rustic Barn Wood Small Coffee Box Sign Decor for Kitchen, Rustic Wooden Coffee Sign for Coffee Bar Farmhouse Kitchen Decor Wood Home Decor 5.8''x4.8''

If you bring a coffee maker to your cabin, be sure to buy something like this for your kitchen or dining area. If you place it near your coffee maker it'll be a good marker to show your Airbnb guests where the K-cups are!

10. Hunter Adirondack 52" Ceiling Fan - Model 59006

Depending on which part of the United States you're in, a ceiling fan could be necessary. If you're hiking through Texas, you'll need one! It sure does get hot here, and you'll want to keep cool when you're inside.

For more decorating ideas and design ideas, check out these cabin articles.

This post was originally published on August 25, 2020.

Now Watch: Stay Overnight in a Floating Cabin at This Tennessee Resort

