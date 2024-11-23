Deadly Incurable Fungus Infects Thousands On The West Coast, Attacking Their Lungs

California and Arizona are suffering from a deadly lung infection epidemic that has spiked to record-level numbers in 2024. Named "Valley Fever", this disease is caused by a fungus, and its symptoms, according to the CDC, include fatigue, night sweats, muscle aches, rashes, and long-term lung problems, killing 1 in every 100 patients.

According to the Daily Mail, in 2024, California has reported 9,826 cases of Valley Fever. This represents an increase of a staggering 46% compared to 2023. At the same time, in Arizona, authorities have reported 12,368 cases of the disease, which represents an 11% when compared with last year's numbers.

Given how more and more people are becoming sick, the University of Arizona Valley Fever Center for Excellence is attempting to develop a vaccine. At this time, the Valley Fever Center has secured $33 million in funds, thanks to the National Institute of Health.

Previously, the Valley Fever Center successfully managed to develop a vaccine for dogs, meaning that it is plausible that one could be designed for human treatment. "I've been thinking about a human vaccine all along but taking this through the dog is really a very useful step to show proof of the concept, making the idea of taking it to humans that much more attractive," said Dr. John Galgiani, the Valley Fever Center director.

Valley Fever, Explained

Valley Fever gained its name due to the majority of the reported cases being found in California and Arizona. It is caused by a fungus named Coccidioides found in the soil which can infect human beings through spore inhalation. The disease is not transmissible via human-to-human. While the disease can cause lung-infection symptoms, some who become infected do not develop any.

Most of the infected who do develop symptoms only suffer from respiratory symptoms similar to other lung infections. However, up to 10% of infected individuals end up with long-term lung problems. In the most severe cases, 1% of the infected suffer from a disseminated infection.

This serious variant of the infection will see the disease spreading to other parts of the body. These include the skin, bones, joints, or even the brain. The latter can cause meningitis which can be fatal. Antifungal medication can help treat the disease if used early, but this type of medication can cause other issues. Moreover, no medical trials prove that this type of medication helps with treating the disease, according to the Daily Mail.