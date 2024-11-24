'Dead' Man Regains Conciousness Right Before His Cremation

A 25-year-old Indian man, Rohitash Kumar, fell ill and was transported to the hospital on Thursday, November 21. Doctors performed CPR on the reported deaf and mute man to no avail as they saw his heart rate flatline and declared him dead. He was placed on a pyre to be cremated when, moments before his firey end, he suddenly started moving and woke up.

According to the Times of India, the post-mortem papers indicate that Kumar had died as a result of a lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or tuberculosis (TB). His time of death was recorded as 1:50 p.m., local time, but medical examiners did not check the body to confirm the death.

"They have done post-mortem in papers only, and it was not done physically," District Collector Jhunjunu, Rmavatar Meena, told the Times of India. "Without performing post-mortem, the report was issued." As a result of several investigations that took place following the incident, three different doctors have been suspended for negligence.

Life After Death

Rohitash Kumar was unconscious when doctors declared him dead. Hours later, at around 5 p.m., local time, he was handed over to the mortuary. He was placed on a pyre to be cremated according to Hindi rites. However, he started moving at around 6 p.m. Witnesses prevented him from being burned alive and transported him to the hospital.

"The situation was nothing short of a miracle," a witness told ETV Bharat. "We all were in shock. He was declared dead, but there he was, breathing and alive."

At the hospital, Rohitash Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, his condition did not improve. Doctors attempted to transport him to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, but Kumar died during transportation.

This incident sparked a whole controversy and further investigations are taking place at the moment.

"Action will be taken against those responsible," said Collector Meena. "The working style of the doctors will also be thoroughly investigated."

According to the Times of India, the suspended doctors are Dr. Sandeep Pachar, Dr. Yogesh Kumar Jakhar, and Dr. Navneet Meel.