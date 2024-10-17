DC Teen Reveals Chilling Reason Why She And Friends Beat Elderly Disabled Man To Death

When the average teen is bored they mindlessly scroll on their phone or go hang out with their friends. However for this young girl she and her friends decided to take another route. A teen girl and her friends beat an elderly disabled man to his death and their reasoning is astounding.

A Chilling Reason For Their Actions

Police cars (Andranik Hakobyan / Shutterstock)

64-year-old Reggie Brown was beaten and killed by a group of teenage girls. The elderly man was disabled and completely unaware of the horrendous fate that awaited him. When asked why the girls attacked this poor man their response was that they were bored, with nothing better to do.

Can you imagine being so bored that you turn to violence for entertainment? The assault was carried out by five teenage girls, ranging from ages 12 through 15. The NY Post shares that "the girls were looking for something to do in Silver Spring, MD., after spending some time at a local skate park."

One of the teen girls suggested that they should go down to the DC courthouse to find "someone to beat up." Later, when a prosecutor asked the girl why she suggested such a thing she responded with, "Because we were bored."

Teen Girl And Friends Beat Elderly Disable Man To Death

The oldest girl in the group pleaded guilty to murder last week and "was called to testify in the case of two of her accomplices." She admitted that when they arrived at "Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street in Brightwood neighborhood of DC" they spotted a man already attacking Brown and the girls asked if they could join in.

While Brown tried to flee as they discussed joining in on the beating, he was unsuccessful. The girls and their new male accomplice caught up to him and continued with the horrific beating. Surveillance footage shows the assailants chasing Brown down an alley where they continued to beat and kick him. One of the girls decided to record the beating on her phone. Not only did a teen beat an elderly man to death, but they decided to record it.

The NY Post shares graphic details from the attack. The news outlet shared, "They stomped his head on the concrete before pulling his pants down to his ankles and using his belt to beat him." He was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m., his injuries consistent with the assault that he endured.

What Happens Now?

Photo by SimpleImages/Getty Images

The video proved to be too graphic even for the teens' families. They left the courtroom before the footage was revealed. It showed "Brown lying on the ground defenseless as the girls continued to kick and mock him for bleeding." This poor man's death was ruled as a "homicide as blunt force trauma to the head that caused the bleeding in his brain."

The 15-year-old girl was the first of the group to be sentenced. Originally she faced a second-degree murder charge, however in a plea deal she pleaded guilty to "assault with a dangerous weapon." She received the maximum possible sentence for convicted juveniles under 21, three years in secured detention.

While she was a part of the attack, this girl was the least aggressive of the attackers. Although this teen was a part of the group that beat an elderly man to death, it was concluded that the man died from the kicks to his head. This teen only kicked him once in the torso.

The fate of the remaining teen girls has yet to be decided. Thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Brown's friends and family.