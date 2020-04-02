David Myhre, a singer-songwriter born and raised in Alaska, has shared the stage with Tanya Tucker, Kenny Chesney, Peter Frampton, Ricky Skaggs, Garth Brooks and more as a guitarist. Now, Myhre is taking center stage as a solo artist.

"Cowgirl," Myhre's latest single, is a tribute to a free spirit with "auburn hair and a southern grace" who can't be contained by the city limits of a one horse town.

"Cowgirl, don't ride away this time/ I wanna love you my whole life," Myhre sings. "You gotta know that my world is spinning around you now, girl/ There ain't no looking back/ I see forever in your eyes/ So don't ride away this time."

Myhre says the song was written during a visit to his home state and inspired by his wife.

"I started writing 'Cowgirl' when I was home visiting Alaska. I'm always inspired to write when I'm there,' Myhre tells Wide Open Country. "When I got back to Nashville my super talented friend and artist Rizzi Myers helped me finish writing it. The Cowgirl I'm singing about is in fact my beautiful wife. She grew up rodeoing in Mississippi, so her story became the backdrop for the song."

Listen to "Cowgirl" below.

For more information on David Myhre, visit his official website.