As news about the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville developed, most accounts mentioned that a man and his dog likely had their lives saved when a police officer directed them away from the area surrounding culprit Anthony Quinn Warner's RV.

We've since learned that the man saved by the Metro Nashville Police Department was David Malloy, a veteran country music producer and songwriter.

As reported by the New York Post, Malloy was walking his dog, DJ, near their 2nd Avenue home. Malloy heard the message from the RV, but he assumed it was coming from a police car.

While an officer redirected Malloy , the explosion went off.

"We were really fortunate that we didn't get hurt," Malloy told Music City's ABC affiliate, WKRN. "(It) obviously scared the crap out of us."

Despite the loss of windows in his residence, Malloy's counting his blessings. He's still alive, and DJ doesn't seem too shaken up.

"So lucky, are you kidding me?," he said (as quoted by the New York Post). "Debris and glass all everywhere, and it's my Christmas miracle I'll tell you that."

Malloy won his first BMI songwriting award for Sammi Smith's Top 10 hit from 1971, "Then You Walk."

Greater success came when Malloy and Even Stevens became regular collaborators with Eddie Rabbitt. The trio shares credit for six No. 1 hits released between 1979 and 1981: "Suspicions," "Gone Too Far," "Drivin' My Life Away," "I Love a Rainy Night," "Step By Step" and "Someone Could Lose a Heart Tonight."

Other examples of Malloy's songwriting success include Kenny Rogers' "Love Will Turn You Around," Rogers and Dolly Parton's "Real Love," Billy Gilman's "One Voice," Reba McEntire's "One Honest Heart," multiple songs recorded by Mindy McCready and even Fleetwood Mac's "In the Back of My Mind."

The multi-time Grammy award nominee also worked in the A&R department of Columbia/Epic Records and ran the Nashville division of Elektra Records. Other recent career highlights include production credits for Julianne Hough's debut album, Tim McGraw's cover of "Suspicions" and the creation of Teen Hoot, an online platform and festival that helps break young musical talents.

