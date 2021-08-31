David Lee Murphy Cancels Two Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Country music veteran David Lee Murphy's team requests prayers as the "Dust on the Bottle" singer recovers from COVID-19. The announcement on social media accompanied news of two show cancellations for later this week: Sept. 2 in Ellensburg, Wash., and Sept. 4 in Flagstaff, Ariz.

"He and his band were very much looking forward to performing for the Party Crowd in each city. He sends his best to all his fans and hopes he will have an opportunity to perform for them in the not too distant future," read the social media post. "Please keep David Lee in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery."

DLM CANCELS SEPT 2ND & 4TH CONCERTSDavid Lee Murphy has had to cancel his appearances ThursdaySept 2nd @ the Rodeo in... Posted by David Lee Murphy on Monday, August 30, 2021

Murphy first emerged in the '90s as a tradition-grounded storyteller and has remained in the spotlight as a Nashville songwriter (Jason Aldean's "Big Green Tractor") and recording artist (Kenny Chesney team-up "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" and Cole Swindell and Shy Carter collaboration "Beer With My Friends").

"These last few years of just being a songwriter, I've had a crazy good time," says Murphy in his artist bio. "I've been really fortunate. A lot of great artists have recorded my songs. I get up every day and get to do something I really love to do, which is write songs. I get to be with artists and the best songwriters anywhere. Plus, I get to record. I sing the demos of the songs, so I'm making little records and being in the studio.

"And at the same time, I get to go on the road in the summer and play fairs and festivals and be an artist, too," Murphy continues. "It is zero pressure, and it is really fun. It is just me and the band having a good time playing music. When you can play an hour-and-a-half show of songs that people know, it's so much fun to see their reaction. Half of the songs can be my songs from the '90s and half of the songs can be these hits they know by other artists."

