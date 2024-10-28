David Harris, The Warriors Star, Dies Aged 75

David Harris has died at 75. The actor is known for his role as Cochise in the cult classic The Warriors film, where he played the character Cochise.

Videos by Wide Open Country

His daughter, Davina Harris, told the New York Times that he died of cancer on Friday in his home in New York City.

The film, based on the book by Sol Yurick, is the highlight of Harris' career. No matter his later roles, everyone would go to recognize him as 'the guy from The Warriors.' He embraced this fact, as the film held a special place in his heart. He spoke about the film, and the cut footage, with passion and nostalgia until his death.

David Harris Dies At 75

David Harris enjoyed a vibrant acting career, although nothing quite hit the level of The Warriors.

His first acting gig was in Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys, a TV film in 1976, where he played Haywood Patterson. He was 27 at the time.

He acted in both film and television until his final role in 2019. His last acting role was Uncle Bepop in First Wives Club in the episode 'Vengeance.' His final film was in 2016, however, where he played Walt Harper in His Dying Wish.

Harris also enjoyed 16 episodes in NYPD Blue, where he played Officer Donny Simmons.

He 'reprised' his role as Cochise in The Warriors: Last Subway Ride Home by Rolling Stone. He and his crew were met with excitement and warm welcomes from passing fans.

Harris's death has affected many who are very saddened to see him go. He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and two grandchildren.

Lin Manuel posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, with a picture of Cochise. "Shocked and saddened at the passing of David Harris, aka the original Cochise in The Warriors," he wrote. He mentioned that only a week before his passing, he was spending time with him.

"We were celebrating and giving him his flowers for his unforgettable performance just over a week ago. Grateful for that moment with him," he adds.

I wish his family well during this terribly difficult time.