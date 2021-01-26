Austin-based band David Beck's Tejano Weekend honor a Texas legend with their cumbia cover of George Strait's "Ocean Front Property," from the band's forthcoming EP A Tip of The Hat (out Jan. 29).

David Beck says the song, which Strait released in 1986 on his album of the same name, was a first-choice for the project.

"'Ocean Front Property' was an easy choice, brought to light by our drummer Dees Stribling," Beck tells Wide Open Country. "He mentioned in passing that the song might work as a cumbia. If you listen to the rhythm section on the original track you'll notice the very unique halftime backbeat. It ended up translating beautifully to the four on the floor cumbia beat. David Herrera on accordion takes over the lead transporting us from somewhere in Nashville down to central Texas. We also added alto saxaphone played by our friend Brian Donohoe."

Beck says the song is a reminder of the transcendent qualities of Strait's music.

"George Strait's music is timeless, and knows no bounds," Beck says. "I believe anyone can sing a George tune and it will resonate with all the power of a South Texas sunset."

The video, which Wide Open Country is premiering today, was filmed at Beck's house in Kingsbury, Texas.

"Eric Morales came out and recorded us one afternoon. He's got a great eye for capturing the spirit of an idea," Beck says. "Every time I walk out my back door I think, "dang, It looks like a George Strait album cover out here." So we made it happen."

A Tip of the Hat also features a cover of Strait's "The Cowboy Rides Away."

For more information on David Beck's Tejano Weekend, visit their official website or follow the band on social media.