Dave Grohl's Wife Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Baby Scandal

The fallout around Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's infidelity admission continues. But there were signs before Dave Grohl went public.

In early August, Grol's wife, Jordyn Blum, appeared in public minus her wedding ring. The couple appeared in Los Angeles together. However, Grohl's wife noticeably didn't have her wedding ring on. While she may have just forgotten it, it's also very likely she was dealing with the mixed emotions associated with the singer's infidelity.

This week, Grohl went public about his cheating. He also revealed that he fathered a daughter out of wedlock. He said, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," added Grohl. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Dave Grohl Under Spotlight

Grohl's cheating scandal put a lot of his past actions under further spotlight. Take this interview where he admitted to ghosting Jordyn early in his relationship. He also referred to her as his future ex-wife.

"I had decided I didn't want to get serious about a relationship because I was single and I was running around — I was free," he said at the time. "But that was the first thing I thought about when Taylor came out of [his coma]: I had met the woman that I should marry and have children with and I hadn't talked to her in months. She said, 'You're the last person I thought I'd ever hear from again.' And I said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.' "

Likewise, Grohl's ex Tina Basich said he had a history of cheating years ago.

"The pressure was too much for our relationship to handle," she admitted. "You can only give up so much of your heart and your career and your time and your spirit, and here I was, giving it all up for a guy and losing myself in the process."

She also wrote, "I don't know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend...or two, as it turned out. I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me."