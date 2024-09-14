'Full House' Star Talks Long-Awaited Reunion With Olsen Twins At Bob Saget’s Funeral

Comedian Dave Coulier, 64, one of the co-stars of the beloved sitcom Full House, is reminiscing about his reunion with twins Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen at Bob Saget's funeral in 2022. The Olsen twins both played the role of young Michelle Tanner on the show when they were adorable little tykes. Saget portrayed their dad, Danny Tanner.

Today the Olsens are 38 and have become successful fashion moguls. They launched a brand called The Row in 2006, and another one in 2007 called Elizabeth and James.

Per the New York Post, the two women have "retired from acting" and have not chosen to maintain their connection with the sitcom over the years. It aired from 1987 to 1995 and also starred John Stamos and Lori Loughlin. The Olsens were not involved with the show's sequel, Fuller House, on Netflix.

Dave Coulier Sounds Wistful When Speaking About The Show And The Olsen Twins

He Says He Understands Why They Haven't Remained Close To The Cast

Coulier reportedly said, "When we saw them at Bob's funeral and his memorial, it was just wonderful. That's the only word I think of. It was wonderful to see Mary-Kate and Ashley."

He isn't fazed by the fact that they have stepped back from anything to do with Full House. In fact, Coulier says he grasps their situation.

Coulier explained, "I don't know how much I would bond with people when I was 8 months old. So for them, I think they share a different perspective. And they have a different retrospective about the show than we do. I mean, they were in diapers. They have a different perspective about everything that happened during that time. And we understand that and we love them dearly."

Coulier Is Proud Of The Adults Mary Kate And Ashley Olsen Have Become

He Realizes That Being A Child Star Is Tough

In Coulier's opinion, "They've had quite a journey and I respect their journey. Being kid actors at such a young age, that is a really difficult life for a kid. And we got to see it firsthand."

He's doing his part to keep the Full House spirit alive. He plans to attend 90s Con, a Florida event, with other popular stars of the show including Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.